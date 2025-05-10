Fantasy Baseball
Matthew Lugo headshot

Matthew Lugo News: Delivers RBI triple for first MLB hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 12:39pm

Lugo went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Lugo made his first career start Saturday, patrolling left field and batting ninth after making his major-league debut as a pinch runner Friday. The 24-year-old needed just two at-bats to deliver his first big-league hit, an RBI triple that stretched the Angels' lead to 4-0 in the fourth inning. It's unclear how much playing time Lugo will be able to carve out while the Angels contend with the absences of Mike Trout (knee) and Gustavo Campero (ankle). Given the team's abysmal offense from outfielders, the opportunity for Lugo to steal a job is there.

