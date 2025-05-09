Matthew Lugo News: Heading to majors

The Angels recalled Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Lugo wasn't able to make the Angels' Opening Day roster, but he's now on the 26-man roster following Gustavo Campero's placement on the 10-day injured list due to left ankle inflammation. Lugo was acquired by the Angels from the Red Sox in July, and in Triple-A this season he is slashing .212/.292/.364 with two stolen bases, 22 runs scored, four home runs and 18 RBI in 168 plate appearances. With Campero and Mike Trout (knee) both on the IL, Lugo should have an opportunity to see some playing time in the outfield as a defensive substitute for Kyren Paris, Taylor Ward and Jo Adell.