Matthew Lugo News: Homers off bench again

Lugo hit a two-run home run as a pinch hitter in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

Lugo is already showing some talent off the bench -- he's homered twice as a pinch hitter in the last three days. All three of his major-league hits over five games have gone for extra bases (two homers, one triple), and he's added three RBI and four strikeouts. Lugo's carving out a part-time role in the outfield, having started two of the last four games. Both of his starts have come in left field, pushing Taylor Ward to designated hitter. The Angels' outfield has exclusively featured right-handed hitters, so it's unlikely a platoon situation develops, but Lugo's performance in a limited role could help him earn more looks.