Matthew Lugo News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2025 at 3:23pm

Lugo isn't in the Angels' lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.

Prior to Tuesday's lineup card, Lugo had started in five consecutive games. In that stretch, he went 6-for-19 with a home run and two RBI. However, he struck out eight times and did not manage a walk in that frame. While the rookie has been hitting the ball well, he will get some rest Tuesday with Kyren Paris starting in center field.

