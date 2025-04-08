Fantasy Baseball
Maui Ahuna headshot

Maui Ahuna Injury: Rehabbing in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Ahuna is playing in extended spring training games as a designated hitter as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery last summer, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

The lefty-hitting shortstop is already 23 and has yet to play above Single-A. He hit .268/.369/.394 with four home runs and eight steals in 34 games across Single-A and the Arizona Complex League last year.

Maui Ahuna
San Francisco Giants
