Mauricio Dubon News: Splitting time at second base

Dubon went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Tigers.

Dubon began the season in a clear bench role, though his playing time has started to tick up at second base. Houston has shifted its order around in an effort to jump-start its offense, with Dubon starting four of the team's last eight games -- splitting evenly with Brendan Rodgers. The split of time hasn't been predictable by matchup, and one of Rodgers or Dubon is likely to emerge as the primary option based on performance.