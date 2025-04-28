Maverick Handley News: Promoted to majors

The Orioles selected Handley's contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

The Orioles were in need of a catcher after placing Gary Sanchez (wrist) on the 10-day injured list, prompting Handley's promotion to the majors to serve as the backup catcher to Adley Rutschman. Handley has started the Triple-A season strongly, slashing .346/.433/.558 with two stolen bases, 11 runs scored, one home run and five RBI in 60 plate appearances. He'll have an opportunity to make his major-league debut when Rutschman takes a planned rest day.