Max Clark News: Will stick in minor-league camp

Clark was not invited to major-league spring training and will instead focus on his development on the minor-league side, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Fellow top Detroit prospects Thayron Liranzo and Hao-Yu Lee were invited to participate with the major leaguers, but Clark will remain in minor-league camp for now. The 20-year-old still has a bright future and is among the top prospects in MLB, though he's yet to appear above the High-A level. Expect the Tigers to remain patient with Clark as he gets accustomed to the professional game.