Max Fried headshot

Max Fried News: Fans eight in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Fried didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's win over the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Fried's excellent start to 2025 continued Sunday, notching his seventh quality start in his last eight appearances while allowing no extra-base hits. The 31-year-old has yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season and has punched out eight or more hitters in three outings. Fried is tied for the league lead in wins (six) and sits atop MLB in ERA (1.29) among qualified players.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
