Max Fried News: Fans eight in quality start
Fried allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight batter but did not factor into the decision against the Padres on Wednesday. He did not issue a walk.
Fried's lone blemish came in the fourth inning, when he yielded a solo homer to Jackson Merrill, but it was another outstanding performance by the 31-year-old southpaw. Fried generated 11 whiffs while tossing 100 pitches (67 strikes), and he has recorded six-straight quality starts. He hasn't given up more than two earned runs across his eight starts this season and leads the American League with a 1.05 ERA, while his 0.91 WHIP ranks fourth among qualified starters. Fried is slated to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.
