Max Fried News: Inefficient in no-decision

Fried didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Seattle after allowing one run on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out five.

Fried wasn't very efficient, throwing just 57 of his 91 pitches for strikes, and Tuesday marked just the third time this year that he didn't hurl at least six innings. Even so, the star left-hander has worked at least five innings while giving up one run or less in seven of his last eight outings. Fried boasts a 1.11 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 52:13 K:BB over 56.2 innings ahead of his next scheduled outing versus the Rangers, who have a dismal .623 OPS against left-handed pitching through their first 42 games.