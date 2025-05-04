Fantasy Baseball
Max Kepler headshot

Max Kepler News: Getting day off versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kepler will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott while the Diamondbacks send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill in the series finale. Weston Wilson will enter the lineup in Kepler's stead, drawing a start at first base while Bryce Harper serves as the Phillies' designated hitter and while Kyle Schwarber mans left field.

