Max Kepler News: Getting day off versus lefty

Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kepler will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott while the Diamondbacks send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill in the series finale. Weston Wilson will enter the lineup in Kepler's stead, drawing a start at first base while Bryce Harper serves as the Phillies' designated hitter and while Kyle Schwarber mans left field.