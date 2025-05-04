Max Kepler News: Getting day off versus lefty
Kepler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Kepler will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed-hitting regulars Brandon Marsh and Bryson Stott while the Diamondbacks send Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill in the series finale. Weston Wilson will enter the lineup in Kepler's stead, drawing a start at first base while Bryce Harper serves as the Phillies' designated hitter and while Kyle Schwarber mans left field.
