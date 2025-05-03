Max Kepler News: Hits two-run shot Saturday

Kepler went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over Arizona.

Kepler put the Phillies on the board in the second inning, when he took Brandon Pfaadt deep to right-center field for a two-run home run. Kepler hit just one homer over his first 23 games this season, but he has smacked four long shots over his last seven games and has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with eight runs scored and six RBI over that span.