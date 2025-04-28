Max Meyer News: Dealt loss Sunday

Meyer (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Mariners, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six in four innings.

Meyer's five runs and four walks allowed were both season-high marks. Sunday was also the first time this season he's failed to reach five innings pitched. He surrendered a first-inning home run to Cal Raleigh and allowed eight baserunners combined during the second and fourth inning leading to more runs for the Mariners. Meyer is still third in the majors with 47 strikeouts and will try to bounce back in a home meeting with the Athletics this coming weekend.