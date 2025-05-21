Max Meyer News: Fires quality start Wednesday

Meyer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and a walk over six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Cubs. He struck out four.

A solo shot by Kyle Tucker in the first inning was the only blemish on Meyer's line, but Miami's offense couldn't get much going against Cade Horton and the Chicago bullpen. That left Meyer settling for his fifth quality start of the season, but his first in May as he pulled out of a tailspin that had seen him post a 7.97 ERA over his prior four outings. The 26-year-old right-hander will look to build on this performance in his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Diego.