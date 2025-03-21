Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer News: Locked into rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Meyer threw a simulated game on a back field Thursday as the Marlins prepare him for a role in the Opening Day rotation, Chuck King of MLB.com reports. "Max has been terrific," manager Clayton McCullough said. "He's in a great spot... It's just a chance to do it in a more controlled-type setting."

The young right-hander came into camp simply trying to win a rotation job, but since then Braxton Garrett (elbow), Edward Cabrera (finger) and Ryan Weathers (forearm) have all broken down, potentially positioning Meyer to start the second game of the season for the Marlins on March 28 against the Pirates. Meyer, the third overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft, has yet to put things together in the majors, posting a 5.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 52:21 K:BB in 63 IP, but he's looked good this spring with an 8:2 K:BB and zero homers allowed in nine Grapefruit League innings.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now