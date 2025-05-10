Max Meyer News: Struggles again during loss

Meyer (2-4) took the loss in Friday's game against the White Sox after allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters in 6.1 innings.

Meyer squandered an early lead by allowing a solo home run to Andrew Vaughn and a Michael Taylor RBI double in the second inning, and the right-hander was chased in the seventh after giving up three additional runs to a Chicago lineup that averages just 3.4 runs per game. After starting the season with a 2.10 ERA through his first five starts, Meyer has now given up five earned runs in each of his last three outings, elevating his ERA to 4.37. He'll get another chance to turn things around next week while pitching at home against the Rays.