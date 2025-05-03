Fantasy Baseball
Max Meyer News: Stumbles again in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Meyer allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's win against the A's. He did not strike out a batter.

The right-hander posted a 12.4 K/9 across his first six starts of 2025, but he generated just five whiffs Saturday as he failed to record a strikeout for the first time through 19 big-league starts. Meyer delivered four quality starts with a 2.10 ERA and 41:7 K:BB in his first five outings of the season, but he's surrendered 10 earned runs with a 6:6 K:BB in his past two turns through the rotation. A matchup with the White Sox next weekend should be a prime opportunity for the 26-year-old to get back on track.

