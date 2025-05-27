Max Muncy News: Goes deep, swipes bag

Muncy went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, two runs scored, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's win against Cleveland.

Muncy drew a leadoff walk, swiped second base and scored a run in the second inning. His big moment of the night came in the ninth inning when he belted a three-run insurance shot. Muncy was stuck in a 5-for-26 (.192) skid since his last home run May 15. The veteran slugger is now slashing .212/.337/.345 with 24 RBI and four home runs.