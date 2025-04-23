Fantasy Baseball
Max Muncy News: Headed back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

The Athletics optioned Muncy to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Muncy made the A's Opening Day roster after producing a .289 average in spring training. He's struggled at the plate in the majors with a .176/.211/.279 slash line with one home run, four RBI and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 71 plate appearances, but Muncy could return to the big club if there is a need of depth in the infield. The move corresponds with the Athletics selecting Nick Kurtz's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas.

