Max Scherzer headshot

Max Scherzer Injury: Throws another bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Scherzer (thumb) threw another bullpen session Wednesday that went "fairly well," Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider said that Scherzer is "definitely making progress," adding that "the feedback has been a lot better" during the 40-year-old's last two bullpen sessions. Scherzer will throw off a mound again Thursday or Friday and, if that goes well, he could begin a more structured ramp-up schedule as he eyes a return to the Toronto rotation.

Max Scherzer
Toronto Blue Jays
