Max Wagner News: Available for Spring Breakout game

The Orioles list Wagner (back) on the roster for their March 15 Spring Breakout game against Yankees prospects.

While with Double-A Bowie last season, Wagner didn't play after June 21 due to a back injury, but his inclusion on the roster for the Spring Breakout game implies that he's healthy heading into the 2025 campaign. Before being shut down with the injury, the 23-year-old infielder slashed a lowly .109/.208/.156 across 72 plate appearances with Bowie.