Merrill Kelly News: Demolished by Yankees in loss

Kelly (1-1) took the loss after allowing nine runs on nine hits and three walks in 3.2 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Thursday's showing was ugly from the get-go for Kelly, who served up a three-run home run to Aaron Judge in the first inning before recording a single out. Trent Grisham added an RBI double in the opening frame and also belted a two-run shot in the third inning, with Kelly's night finally coming to a merciful end after a Judge RBI single and a Jazz Chisholm two-run homer in the fourth frame. Kelly will look to put this disastrous performance in the rear-view mirror in his next scheduled start, which lines up for early next week at home against the Orioles.