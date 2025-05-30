Merrill Kelly News: Early struggles in no-decision

Kelly allowed six runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Friday.

Kelly allowed two runs in the first inning and then gave up two home runs in the third. Despite the struggles, he didn't get an early hook, though this was just the third time in 12 starts he's been limited to five innings or fewer. The right-hander now has a 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 64:18 K:BB through 69 innings this season. Kelly's next start is projected to be in Atlanta, which offers moderate bounce-back potential, though he is sporting a 4.59 ERA over 33.1 innings on the road this season.