Michael Arias Injury: On IL at Triple-A

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Arias on the 7-day injured list March 28.

The hard-throwing righty was dealt from the Cubs to the Yankees in exchange for cash in January after the Cubs had designated Arias for assignment. The days of Arias starting are over, but he had eight strikeouts and one walk in five one-inning spring training appearances and could develop into a high-leverage reliever in a couple years.