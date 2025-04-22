Fantasy Baseball
Michael Arias headshot

Michael Arias Injury: On IL at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre placed Arias on the 7-day injured list March 28.

The hard-throwing righty was dealt from the Cubs to the Yankees in exchange for cash in January after the Cubs had designated Arias for assignment. The days of Arias starting are over, but he had eight strikeouts and one walk in five one-inning spring training appearances and could develop into a high-leverage reliever in a couple years.

Michael Arias
New York Yankees
