Michael Busch News: Explosive against former club

Busch went 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, four total runs and three total RBI in a 16-0 rout of the Dodgers on Saturday.

As impressive as Busch's stat line was, it could have been even bigger had Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages not robbed him of what looked to be a grand slam in the third inning. Even with that bad luck, Busch put up an impressive display against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, collecting three extra-base hits, including his second long ball of the campaign. Busch's big performance lifted his season slash line to .300/.386/.540, and he's driven in nine runs through 16 games.