Michael Busch News: Goes deep in loss

Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Mets.

Chicago's offense came on solo home runs by Kyle Tucker and Busch, with the latter's his seventh of the season and second in May. Busch has mostly been scuffling this month with a .192 batting average and 27.6 percent strikeout rate across eight games. Overall, he has a more respectable .258 average to go along with a strong .860 OPS.