Michael Busch News: Lifts grand slam Friday

Busch went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 10-0 win over the Brewers.

Busch had the biggest hit of the game, a second-inning grand slam that put the Cubs on cruise control. This was his sixth homer of the season and his first since April 19 versus the Diamondbacks. He's gone just 5-for-29 (.172) over his last eight games, though that cool-off was expected after a blistering run over the middle of April. Overall, Busch is batting .278 with an .894 OPS, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, two stolen bases, seven doubles and a triple over 31 contests.