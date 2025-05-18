Michael Busch News: Logs steal in win

Busch went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and one RBI in Sunday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Busch has gone 8-for-29 (.276) over his last eight games, though he also has a 3:8 BB:K in that span. The first baseman contributed an RBI in the Cubs' sixth-inning rally that helped secure the win, and he also logged his first steal since April 20 versus the Diamondbacks. The first baseman has a career-high three steals already, so don't expect too much more in the speed department. Busch has added a .255/.355/.463 slash line, seven home runs, 25 RBI, 21 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple over 44 contests.