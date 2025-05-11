Fantasy Baseball
Michael Busch News: Stays locked in Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 6:27am

Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

A day after going deep as part of a two-hit game, Busch delivered another two-hit performance. The infielder started May by going just 3-for-22 through the first seven games of the month, but he's potentially getting things going following the consecutive strong efforts. For the season, Busch has delivered an impressive .875 OPS, which would be a new career high.

