Michael Conforto News: Falls to bottom of order

Conforto is starting in left field and batting in the nine hole for the first time in his big league career Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Conforto has dropped to the bottom of the Dodgers' order against Miami's Sandy Alcantara and amidst Andy Pages's recent surge. Conforto has batted from spots four to seven in the lineup during 2025 against right-handers, but Tuesday will be the first time he has even reached the eighth spot against either handed pitcher. The 32-year-old is batting .276 with three home runs and nine RBI across 29 at-bats against Alcantara for his career.