Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Falls to bottom of order

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Conforto is starting in left field and batting in the nine hole for the first time in his big league career Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Conforto has dropped to the bottom of the Dodgers' order against Miami's Sandy Alcantara and amidst Andy Pages's recent surge. Conforto has batted from spots four to seven in the lineup during 2025 against right-handers, but Tuesday will be the first time he has even reached the eighth spot against either handed pitcher. The 32-year-old is batting .276 with three home runs and nine RBI across 29 at-bats against Alcantara for his career.

Michael Conforto
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now