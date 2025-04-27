Fantasy Baseball
Michael Conforto headshot

Michael Conforto News: Idle vs. southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Conforto is not in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Pirates on Sunday.

The lefty-hitting Conforto will take a seat as the Pirates send southpaw Bailey Falter to the hill. Andy Pages, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez will start in the outfield for the Dodgers in Sunday's series finale. Conforto is slashing .179/.319/.308 with 13 runs scored, two home runs and five RBI over 94 plate appearances this season.

Michael Conforto
Los Angeles Dodgers
