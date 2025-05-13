Michael Conforto News: Three doubles in loss

Conforto went 3-for-4 with three doubles in Tuesday's 11-1 loss to the Athletics.

Conforto and Will Smith combined for six of the Dodgers' eight hits in the game. There's signs of life in Conforto's bat -- he's 6-for-10 with four doubles over his last three games. That short productive stretch has raised his average from .134 to .172, and he's added just a .590 OPS so far in 2025. The veteran outfielder also has two home runs, six RBI, 18 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base across 145 plate appearances. Despite his poor hitting, he remains in a starting role in left field, though he may cede some at-bats versus left-handed pitchers if he can't get up to a more acceptable level.