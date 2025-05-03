Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Recalled by Halos

The Angels recalled Darrell-Hicks from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Darrell-Hicks and Touki Toussaint will be added to the Angels' bullpen after Jake Eder was optioned to Triple-A and Garrett McDaniels (biceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list in corresponding moves. It's the second promotion for Darrell-Hicks this season, who has a 6.75 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 6.2 major-league innings this season.