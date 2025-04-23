Michael Darrell-Hicks News: Relegated to minors

The Angels optioned Darrell-Hicks to Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Since joining the big-league squad April 11, Darrell-Hicks has given up five earned runs across 6.2 innings while striking out four batters and walking four. His poor performance will result in him heading back to the minors, though he hasn't exactly stood out in Triple-A either (9.45 ERA and 1.61 WHIP through 6.2 IP). Victor Mederos was recalled from High-A Tri-City in a corresponding move.