Michael Forret Injury: Leaves start with back issue

Forret was removed Tuesday from his start with High-A Aberdeen due to low back discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. He struck out three and allowed two earned runs on one hit and one walk in two innings prior to exiting.

One of Baltimore's top lower-level pitching prospects, Forret can be viewed as day-to-day but could require a stint on Aberdeen's 7-day injured list if he's unable to make his next turn through the rotation. The 21-year-old righty had entered Tuesday's outing with a 0.92 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB in 19.2 innings through his first four starts of the season.