Michael Fulmer News: Designated for assignment

The Red Sox designated Fulmer for assignment Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fulmer was knocked around in his lone appearance with the big club, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. It was the first outing in the majors for the 32-year-old since 2023, as he missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL revision surgery. It's possible there will be interest via trade or waivers in Fulmer, who offers versatility after being stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Worcester.