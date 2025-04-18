Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Fulmer headshot

Michael Fulmer News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

The Red Sox designated Fulmer for assignment Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Fulmer was knocked around in his lone appearance with the big club, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings. It was the first outing in the majors for the 32-year-old since 2023, as he missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from UCL revision surgery. It's possible there will be interest via trade or waivers in Fulmer, who offers versatility after being stretched out as a starter at Triple-A Worcester.

Michael Fulmer
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now