Michael Harris News: Posts steal Saturday
Harris went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.
Harris has hit safely in seven of his last eight games, a span that includes five multi-hit efforts for the center fielder. He is 13-for-32 (.406) over that stretch, which has lifted his batting average to .253 with a .657 OPS across 26 contests. Harris has added three home runs, five steals on six attempts, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and four doubles through 108 plate appearances.
