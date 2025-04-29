Michael Harris News: Season-high three RBI in win

Harris went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

The three RBI marked a season high by Harris, who is swinging a hot bat recently. The speedy center fielder is batting .333 (15-for-45) with one home run, four doubles, 12 RBI and four stolen bases across his last 11 outings. Harris has lost some opportunities as the leadoff hitter to Alex Verdugo of late, but the former is working to make his way back up the batting order in Ronald Acuna's (knee) stead.