Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Harris headshot

Michael Harris News: Season-high three RBI in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2025 at 10:04pm

Harris went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Tuesday's win over Colorado.

The three RBI marked a season high by Harris, who is swinging a hot bat recently. The speedy center fielder is batting .333 (15-for-45) with one home run, four doubles, 12 RBI and four stolen bases across his last 11 outings. Harris has lost some opportunities as the leadoff hitter to Alex Verdugo of late, but the former is working to make his way back up the batting order in Ronald Acuna's (knee) stead.

Michael Harris
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now