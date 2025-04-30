Michael King News: Earns fourth win
King (4-1) earned the win Wednesday over the Giants, allowing one run on three hits and a walk across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.
King blanked the Giants through five innings before Jung Hoo Lee drove in a run with a two-out infield single in the sixth. The 29-year-old King has yet to allow more than three runs in a start his year while holding opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings. King's ERA now sits at 2.09 on the year with a 1.01 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB across seven starts (38.2 innings). He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Yankees.
