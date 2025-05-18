Michael King News: Strikes out eight in loss

King (4-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over 5.1 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Mariners.

King ran into trouble in the fourth inning, where he allowed three runs, and the Padres were unable to answer. He had not allowed more than three runs in any of his first nine starts this season. Despite his overall success -- 2.59 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 64:17 K:BB through 55.2 innings, he's completed six innings in just two of his 10 outings so far. His next start is tentatively projected to be at Atlanta. He's already faced Atlanta once this season, allowing three runs over 2.2 innings in his first start of the campaign, but he's had no trouble bouncing back from that humble season debut.