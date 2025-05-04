Michael Lorenzen News: Hit hard in no-decision

Lorenzen did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Orioles, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Lorenzen was tagged for four of the 11 total home runs hit between the Royals and Orioles on Sunday. He generated an impressive 13 whiffs on 85 pitches but failed to complete five innings for just the second time in seven starts. The 33-year-old will carry a 4.23 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 33:14 K:BB across 38.1 innings into a home matchup with the Red Sox next weekend.