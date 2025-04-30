Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Massey is not in the Royals' starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.

Even though the Rays are sending right-hander Drew Rasmussen to the mound, the lefty-hitting Massey will begin Wednesday's game in the dugout while Cavan Biggio starts at second base and bats eighth. Massey has struggled to start the season, slashing .188/.206/.219 with four runs scored and nine RBI in 103 plate appearances.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now