Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Massey headshot

Michael Massey News: Pops second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Massey went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-5 win against the Astros.

The Kansas City second baseman took Houston starter Ryan Gusto deep in the second inning to open the game's scoring. Massey has finally shown signs of life over his last 10 games, batting .275 (11-for-40) with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored. Across 146 total plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .213/.234/.294 with 13 RBI and 8 runs scored.

Michael Massey
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now