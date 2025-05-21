Michael Massey News: Steals first bag of 2025

Massey went 3-for-5 with an RBI single, a run scored and a stolen base during Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Giants.

Massey corralled his second three-hit game of the season, smacking a trio of singles during the victory. He swiped second base following his first single, marking his first pilfer of the campaign. Since the start of May, Massey is 16-for-68 (.235) with five RBI and five runs scored.