Michael McGreevy News: Picks up win out of bullpen

McGreevy earned the victory in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Mets, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

McGreevy replaced an ineffective Andre Pallante in the top of the fourth inning and escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam. He then faced just three over the minimum the rest of the way, which included retiring the final 10 batters he went up against. McGreevy is worthy of a long look in the Cardinals' rotation, but for now he's likely headed back to Triple-A Memphis, where he's posted a 4.08 ERA and 25:7 K:BB over 28.2 innings this season.