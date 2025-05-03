Michael McGreevy News: Recalled from Memphis

The Cardinals recalled McGreevy from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

Although his stays in the majors were brief, McGreevy performed well for the Cardinals last season, turning in a 1.96 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with an 18:2 K:BB across 23 innings. He hasn't had quite the same success in Memphis this season (4.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP), but he'll rejoin the big club anyway and presumably work as a long reliever. Roddery Munoz was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.