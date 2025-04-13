Michael Petersen News: Joins big-league bullpen
Atlanta recalled Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.
He'll take over the 26-man active roster spot that previously belonged to starter AJ Smith-Shawver, who was optioned to Gwinnett with Spencer Strider (elbow) due to return from the injured list during the upcoming week. The hard-throwing Petersen is likely to occupy a low-leverage role out of the Atlanta bullpen after submitting a 5.95 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 19.2 innings in the majors in 2024 between stops with the Dodgers and Marlins.
