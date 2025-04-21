Fantasy Baseball
Michael Petersen headshot

Michael Petersen News: Recalled by Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Atlanta recalled Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnet on Monday.

Petersen will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Spencer Strider (hamstring), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Petersen has spent most of the season in Triple-A but did make a major-league appearance against the Rays on April 13, when he struck out one batter in two scoreless innings.

Michael Petersen
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
