Michael Petersen News: Recalled by Atlanta
Atlanta recalled Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnet on Monday.
Petersen will take the spot on the 26-man roster vacated by Spencer Strider (hamstring), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Petersen has spent most of the season in Triple-A but did make a major-league appearance against the Rays on April 13, when he struck out one batter in two scoreless innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now