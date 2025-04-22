Michael Petersen News: Sent back to Triple-A

Atlanta optioned Petersen to Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Petersen's stay with the big club lasted all of one day, with the right-hander not getting called upon in relief in Monday's 7-6 win over the Cardinals. He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to right-hander Nathan Wiles, who was called up from Triple-A and is expected to work in bulk relief during Tuesday's game.